Insider Selling: Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Director Sells $6,391,000.00 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) Director Lip Bu Tan sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $6,391,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of CRDO opened at $10.99 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average of $12.47.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $46.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 333.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 628,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRDO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

