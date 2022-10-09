Insider Selling: Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Director Sells $6,391,000.00 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) Director Lip Bu Tan sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $6,391,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Credo Technology Group Trading Down 5.0 %
Shares of CRDO opened at $10.99 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average of $12.47.
Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $46.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 333.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRDO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.
