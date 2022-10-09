Insights Network (INSTAR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.10 Million

Insights Network (INSTAR) traded 189% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, Insights Network has traded 161.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $14.10 million and $53.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insights Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0717 or 0.00000368 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003243 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network’s total supply is 293,708,215 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official website is instars.com. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@insightsnetwork. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

