Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.23 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $6,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,704,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,081,000 after purchasing an additional 171,062 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,378,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,249,000 after buying an additional 219,106 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,090.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,768,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,214,000 after buying an additional 2,642,281 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,350,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,161,000 after purchasing an additional 282,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $277,765,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

IWS traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,861. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.47. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $95.62 and a 12 month high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

