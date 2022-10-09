Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.63 Million in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 127,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,000. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF makes up 0.6% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $139,000.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:CGXU traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.22. The company had a trading volume of 589,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,427. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.60. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $25.37.

