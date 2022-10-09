Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $587,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,203,064,000 after buying an additional 7,976,631 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,819,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,220,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,661,000 after purchasing an additional 195,925 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,825,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,779,000 after purchasing an additional 534,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,621 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.83. 22,199,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,156,208. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.73 and its 200-day moving average is $65.34. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $55.22 and a one year high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.