Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $978,000 Investment in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 49,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $448,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 585.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 742,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,921,000 after buying an additional 634,540 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $19.54. The stock had a trading volume of 134,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,887. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.89. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

