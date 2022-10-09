Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 670 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,987 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,386,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Starbucks by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 8,540 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,606,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,230,412. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80. The company has a market capitalization of $99.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.44.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.