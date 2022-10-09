Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 19,951 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,951 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $20,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,889,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,992 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,205,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,445,000 after purchasing an additional 131,096 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,882,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,976,000 after purchasing an additional 175,556 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,189,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,748,000 after purchasing an additional 174,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,802,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,551,000 after acquiring an additional 156,529 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.58. 2,085,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,044,804. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $73.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.35 and a 200 day moving average of $57.06.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

