Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,356 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 304.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of HTRB stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $32.52. The stock had a trading volume of 31,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,282. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $32.36 and a 1 year high of $41.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.74.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.