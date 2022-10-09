Integrity Financial Corp WA Sells 1,105 Shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Integrity Financial Corp WA decreased its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs accounts for approximately 0.9% of Integrity Financial Corp WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Integrity Financial Corp WA owned 0.13% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 930,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,110,000 after acquiring an additional 314,043 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,109,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,023,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,327,000 after acquiring an additional 343,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 315,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.09. 145,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,154. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 12 month low of $20.78 and a 12 month high of $24.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.34.

