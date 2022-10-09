Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Acquired by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.22. 154,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,014. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.71 and a 200-day moving average of $157.36. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $138.76 and a 1 year high of $176.73.

