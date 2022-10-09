Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Stock Position Boosted by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 306.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 175,484 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for 2.2% of Marion Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Marion Wealth Management owned about 0.05% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 245,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 40,320 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $808,000. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,788,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,204,000 after acquiring an additional 480,043 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 47,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

PDBC stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.60. 3,763,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,390,886. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $22.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average is $18.06.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.