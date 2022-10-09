Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 3.9% of Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $269.10 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $267.10 and a one year high of $408.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.54.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.