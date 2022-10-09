Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 14.7% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $101,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,038,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo45 Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 37,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 11,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 3.8 %

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $269.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.54. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $267.10 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.