Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Lessened by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $10.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $269.10. The stock had a trading volume of 71,354,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,181,792. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $267.10 and a one year high of $408.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.54.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

