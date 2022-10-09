Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Acquired by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 1,160.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,972 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF accounts for 1.8% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.10. 33,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,151. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $58.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.63 and its 200 day moving average is $53.19.

