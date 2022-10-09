Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Shares Sold by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.96% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSCC. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 24,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCC opened at $94.09 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.07 and a fifty-two week high of $112.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.07.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.461 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

Featured Stories

