Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC Acquires 56,986 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 82.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,986 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 10.4% of Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,155,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,837,749. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.09. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.83 and a twelve month high of $110.47.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.