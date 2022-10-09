Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,189,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 3.1% of Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 281.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 249,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,411,000 after buying an additional 183,717 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,487,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,465,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 33,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,149,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,489,070. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.99. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.38 and a 12-month high of $115.50.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.