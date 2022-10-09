iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Holdings Cut by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IEF opened at $95.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.28 and its 200-day moving average is $102.08. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $94.51 and a twelve month high of $116.64.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.187 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

