iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Position Increased by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 210.1% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,556. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.22. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.24 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91.

