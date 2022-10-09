iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management lessened its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 8,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.

Shares of HDV traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.74. 909,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,556. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.24 and a 1-year high of $110.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.22.

