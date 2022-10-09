iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,547.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,309,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,250,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980,189 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,806.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,328,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207,553 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period. Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $438,323,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486,189 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.48. 12,048,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.62. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

