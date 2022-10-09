iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Shares Sold by Advisory Services & Investments LLC

Advisory Services & Investments LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,712 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of IPAC stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $48.92. The stock had a trading volume of 104,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,976. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $47.86 and a 1 year high of $68.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.49.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.