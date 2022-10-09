iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP owned about 0.14% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $9,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,619,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,323,000 after acquiring an additional 557,274 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,705,000 after acquiring an additional 930,493 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,064 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,664,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,460,000 after acquiring an additional 276,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,265,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,030,000 after buying an additional 58,199 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ESGD traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $57.03. 1,013,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,752. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.61. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $55.43 and a twelve month high of $82.46.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.