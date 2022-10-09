iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 225,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 6.3% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $18,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.64. 1,189,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,445. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $79.36 and a twelve month high of $108.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.22.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

