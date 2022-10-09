iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stock Position Trimmed by Altus Wealth Management LLC

Altus Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,837 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,257,679,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5,186.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,153,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,860,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,400 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,641,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,354,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,216 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.30. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

