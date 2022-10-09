iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Shares Bought by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMTM. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 462,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 360,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter.

IMTM traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,679. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.09. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $40.83.

