iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.43. 948,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,197. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.36. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.346 per share. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.