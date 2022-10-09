iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Lessened by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,940 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 3.5% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $36,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,144,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,703,061. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.49. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.