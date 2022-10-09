iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Purchased by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3,746.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,750,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,827 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,536,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,727,000 after acquiring an additional 589,018 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,214,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,538,000 after acquiring an additional 417,003 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,112,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,239,000 after acquiring an additional 12,982 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,424,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,349. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.45 and a 200 day moving average of $41.79. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $28.13 and a twelve month high of $49.31.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

