Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Scotiabank

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2022

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUBGet Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Down 0.4 %

ITUB stock opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Itaú Unibanco has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUBGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.36 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itaú Unibanco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itaú Unibanco

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,000,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 16,467 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 380,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 172,400 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 22,530,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,003 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 358.3% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 125,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 97,854 shares during the period. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.