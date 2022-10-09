Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Down 0.4 %

ITUB stock opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Itaú Unibanco has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Itaú Unibanco Dividend Announcement

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.36 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itaú Unibanco

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,000,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 16,467 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 380,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 172,400 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 22,530,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,003 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 358.3% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 125,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 97,854 shares during the period. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Stories

