Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Acquires 1,115,435 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,310,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115,435 shares during the period. Magna International makes up about 2.9% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned approximately 2.87% of Magna International worth $455,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGA. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,816,000 after acquiring an additional 611,350 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,227,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,227,000 after acquiring an additional 121,529 shares during the period. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,380,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,142,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,346,000 after acquiring an additional 75,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Magna International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MGA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Magna International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Magna International from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Magna International from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Magna International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.92.

Magna International Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of MGA opened at $48.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.41. Magna International Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.04 and a twelve month high of $90.15.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 1.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.65%.

About Magna International

(Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.