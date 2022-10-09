Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Cuts Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,164 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,123 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in SAP were worth $20,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.9% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 4.0% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 17,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 21.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $84.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.06. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $149.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 13.62%. Research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of SAP from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SAP from €134.00 ($136.73) to €122.00 ($124.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Oddo Bhf reduced their price target on shares of SAP from €104.00 ($106.12) to €93.00 ($94.90) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of SAP to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

