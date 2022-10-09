Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 599,286 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 43,633 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $40,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH opened at $58.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $57.42 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

