Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $11.95 Million Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 243,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in BCE were worth $11,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in BCE by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 66,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BCE by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after buying an additional 14,372 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in BCE by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in BCE by 2.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in BCE by 4.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

BCE Price Performance

NYSE BCE opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.01. The company has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.54. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $59.34.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.719 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 112.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BCE. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

