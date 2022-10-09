Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $29.10 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 138,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $29,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 16,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,030,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,034 shares of company stock valued at $25,514,241. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $227.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.64 and its 200 day moving average is $227.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.85.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

