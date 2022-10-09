Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $67.12 Million Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd cut its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 599,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,010 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $67,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 59.8% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the second quarter worth $31,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 149,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 14.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in LCI Industries by 56.7% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on LCI Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners decreased their target price on LCI Industries from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut LCI Industries to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $95.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.06 and its 200-day moving average is $114.37. LCI Industries has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $163.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 8.93%. Equities analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 18.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

