Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,148,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 229,772 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $154,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 162,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after buying an additional 106,800 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,462,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,114,000 after buying an additional 44,336 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $684,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $316,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,427.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $668,939.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,785.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $316,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,427.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,091 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,282. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

BSX opened at $39.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

