Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38,013 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Progressive worth $38,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 9.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,927,000 after purchasing an additional 55,106 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 9.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 244.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

PGR opened at $121.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.05. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $129.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.87 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 1.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,001.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price target on Progressive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.38.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

