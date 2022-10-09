Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned 0.12% of Booking worth $86,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Booking by 129.2% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 5.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 66.3% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 11.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,813. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Booking Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Booking to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,528.70.

Booking stock opened at $1,685.16 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.22 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,895.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,007.37. The company has a market cap of $66.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.64 by $1.44. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.