Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Purchases 23,636 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,636 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Unilever were worth $26,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,067 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,188,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,274,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,995,000 after purchasing an additional 991,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $54.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.74.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.4555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Further Reading

