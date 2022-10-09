Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Purchases 361 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in ASML were worth $14,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $1,577,216,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 90,201.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 322,920 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 50.7% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,072,000 after buying an additional 270,023 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of ASML by 40.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 783,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,395,000 after buying an additional 224,316 shares during the period. Finally, Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth about $143,671,000. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $708.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $434.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.36. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $412.67 and a 1 year high of $881.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $500.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $534.69.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 64.93% and a net margin of 31.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $1.3991 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.63%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

