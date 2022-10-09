Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Raises Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,410,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,516 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned approximately 0.58% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $132,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,217.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 67,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 62,289 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2,130.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 332,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,908,000 after purchasing an additional 317,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 68.1% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,076,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,963,000 after purchasing an additional 436,257 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $69.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.44 and a 200 day moving average of $61.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.69. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.18 and a 12-month high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $1,174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,587,511 shares in the company, valued at $93,186,895.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 180,000 shares of company stock worth $10,079,000 over the last three months. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.80.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

