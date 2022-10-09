Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Reduces Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,487,111 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 131,427 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for about 5.4% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 1.21% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $855,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 41,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 600.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 234,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after acquiring an additional 200,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of BNS stock opened at $47.18 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $74.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.85 and its 200-day moving average is $61.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.7897 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BNS shares. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Desjardins lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

