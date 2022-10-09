Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Trims Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 632,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,080 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 0.27% of AMETEK worth $69,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,507,000 after purchasing an additional 18,383 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $562,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in AMETEK by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,572,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in AMETEK by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AME. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AMETEK Stock Down 2.9 %

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,694.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company's stock.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $116.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.20 and its 200 day moving average is $121.16. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 18.72%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

