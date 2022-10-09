John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Horizon Therapeutics Public makes up 1.1% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $6,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 21.2% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.2% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.22.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of HZNP traded down $2.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.00. 2,813,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,902,566. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.94. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Horizon Therapeutics Public

In other news, EVP Sean M. Clayton purchased 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sean M. Clayton purchased 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $400,464.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

