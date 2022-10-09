John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 9,900 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,900 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 10,938 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 96,517 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after buying an additional 46,946 shares during the period. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHEL shares. HSBC decreased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. ING Group upgraded Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,134.13.

NYSE SHEL traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,085,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,028,138. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $61.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $103.08 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

