John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,408 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 117,090 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,347 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.94. 53,446,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,333,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.43. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $106.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

