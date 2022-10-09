John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 160.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LECO traded down $3.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.04. The stock had a trading volume of 240,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,786. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.14. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 50.64% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $969.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LECO shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lincoln Electric from $134.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.60.

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Read More

